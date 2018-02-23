John Shuster and His Ragtag Team of Curling Rejects

There’s a great, crowd-pleasing movie to be made about the 2018 U.S. men’s Olympics curling team. Their story conforms to every slobs-vs.-snobs cinematic underdog narrative you’ve ever seen. The unheralded group of USA Curling castoffs, led by skip John Shuster, had to struggle against long odds to even make it to the Olympics. In Pyeongchang, they’ve dispatched one more-heralded team after another. After beating the fearsome Canadian squad on Thursday, the Americans have made it to the gold medal match for the first time ever. They are the Bad News Bears with brooms.