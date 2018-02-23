A Children's Crusade Jesus Would Be Proud Of

(CNN)Gun violence is rocking our world again -- and our politics. But even as political rancor runs high, Americans' views are dramatically shifting.



A poll released Tuesday by Quinnipiac shows that 66%, or two-thirds of Americans, now want stricter gun control laws -- the highest recorded by Quinnipiac University since it started polling the issue after Sandy Hook. According to the poll, support for tougher gun laws has jumped almost 20 points since December 2015. It also found a ban on assault weapons was backed by 67% of those surveyed.