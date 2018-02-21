Media, Russian Trolls Are Destroying the Democratic Party

In what feels like the 27th year of the Trump-Russia-Collusion Investigation, what we have most recently learned is that a lawyer no one ever heard of may have made a false statement to the FBI and even erased a few emails concerning events that happened years before the election and have something to do with the Ukraine. We have further learned that a group of Russians in St. Petersburg have been trolling us since at least 2014 (what took them so long?), playing both sides against the middle and even going so far as to organize a post-election demonstration in front of Trump Tower featuring Michael Moore assuring us that "he's not my president!" while being cheered on by some extraordinarily credulous women with microphones from CNN.