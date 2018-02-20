Diversity: A Managerial Ideology

Diversity is the reigning social and political ideal of our age. It is the public ideology of the country's most powerful state and business institutions. To many it is the essence of American national identity and, in one of the favorite phrases of President Barack Obama, 'who we are' as a country. Rather than simply a recognition of difference, diversity is a cultural, economic, and political project to both generate difference and to manage it. This project traces its ancestry back to the black civil rights and women's movements of the 1950s-70s. First blacks and then women organized and pressured state and society with demands for equality. Struggles took place in nearly every social arena, from housing to public accommodations to religion to sport. Conflict was especially pointed in employment and education, the country's key channels for upward social mobility. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 stands as the signature legal culmination of those demands, and its Titles IV and VII set forth society's new norms on 'equal opportunity' in both arenas. By ensuring equal &