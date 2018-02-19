Russian Collusion Investigation Sputtering to an End

The malicious but ludicrous Russian collusion investigation is now winding down. The Democrats and the Justice Department are trying to exit with face-saving grace despite colossal failure to prove their assertion against Trump and his team, which assertion was in fact bogus from the beginning. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced with tepid fanfare that thirteen Russians are being indicted for attempting to interfere with the U.S. presidential election. It was a ho-hum moment intended to suggest that the magnificent obsession of the left with election meddling has somehow born fruit.