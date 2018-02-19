Heitkamp Will Regret High-Fiving Over Abortion Vote

When I think of high fives, I usually think of things that are good. Like acing a test. Or winning a race. Or getting an award. Not dismembering late-term babies. That’s just me. But apparently that’s not Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., or Senator Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. In a clip memorialized for eternity, C-SPAN captured the two with their hands locked in an extended high five after Heitkamp cast her vote against a proposed bill to ban abortions after 20 weeks of gestation.