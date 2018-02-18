Indifference to Slaughter Will Lead to Republican Ruin

When I walked away from Donald Trump’s Republican Party, I did not walk away from conservatism. Instead, I gave up on a political party whose policies had become indefensible. I support a pathway to citizenship for the “dreamers,” but my approach to immigration is far less expansive than that of most Democrats. I opposed the Republicans’ deficit-financed tax cuts, but I still believe that any Americans paying more than a third of their salaries to the government are being ripped off.