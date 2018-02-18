How Trump Hurts the Republican Party

Most Americans have probably heard the parable of the blind men and the elephant. There are different versions of the story, but the basic idea is that a group of blind men encounter an elephant, and they each touch different parts of it. One man feels the tail, another the leg, another the ear, and so on. They each come away with a true view of what an elephant is like, but it's an incomplete view.There's more than one way to think about this storyâsome see it as a metaphor for the monotheistic religions and God, others simply see it as an illustration of how all of our perspectives are limitedâbut it works surprisingly well as a political metaphor. The elephant right now is (obviously) the Trump-era GOP, and the blind men are the analysts, reporters, and researchers like myself trying to understand it.For the last two and a half years, we have tried a variety of toolsâpolls, analysis of legislation, interviews with everyone from voters to top Republicans, statistical analysis of election results, and combinations of these toolsâto get a handle on the GOP and how Trump has and hasn't changed the party. Each of the approaches is helpful, but none tells the full story. And there are the related questions of who Republicans are, what they believe, and what they do. All together these might give us a better sense of exactly how much the president has changed the party.