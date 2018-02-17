Pinker: Identity Politics Is 'an Enemy of Reason'

Renowned professor of psychology at Harvard and a prolific writer, Steven Pinker is the author of several prize-winning books, including The Language Instinct, How the Mind Works, The Blank Slate, and The Better Angels of Our Nature. This week Pinker releases a new book, Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress. I chatted over email with Professor Pinker and asked him some questions on his new book and contemporary politics.* * *Adam Rubenstein: If reason is to be the currency of our discourse, what's the future of identity politics? Is identity politics based in reason? Your new book touches on the issue, but cursorily. Could you provide more of an explanation of identity politics, where it comes from, where it's going, and how we should think about it?