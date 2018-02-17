Let's Be Honest: Dems Don't Actually Care About DREAMers

The Democratic Party is having an identity crisis. For the past couple of months, Democrats have loudly declared protecting so-called DREAMers — children who entered this country illegally when younger than 18 — is their top priority. President Trump has made it clear he will sign a bill that accomodates these young people, and many Republicans are willing and eager to put together a proposal that does just that. So why hasn’t the Democratic Party gotten it done? The answer is simple: they don’t actually care about DREAMers. Their fixation with these young people is political calculation.