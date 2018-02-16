Will Tillerson Raise the Brunson Case in Turkey?

When Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Turkish officials tomorrow, he'll have plenty of unpleasant topics to discuss. At the top of Turkey's list of grievances is American support for the YPG, or the People's Protection Units, a Kurdish-Syrian militia that has wreaked devastation on ISIS in Syria but which the Turks claim is aiding a Kurdish independence movement inside Turkey. Solving that impasse won't be easy.We hope, though, that the secretary will raise an American grievance: the plight of Andrew Brunson.Brunson, 48, is a Christian missionary who's lived in Turkey for more than 20 years. He and his wife, Norine, had long sought permanent residency for their familyâthe Brunsons have three childrenâand on October 7, 2016, they were summoned to the country's ministry of interior. They assumed the summons was an update on their request for residency. Instead, Andrew Brunson was spirited away to a detention facility for terrorism suspects.