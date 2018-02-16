Have Democrats Overplayed Their Trump Hand?

It turns out that, with apologies to Nancy Pelosi, Republicans really did have to pass the tax bill so people could find out what's in it. The GOP has made gains on the generic congressional ballot in recent weeks, with warmer feelings about the tax plan contributing to the upward trend. The improving numbers at least raise the prospect that, just as in 2016, Democrats will be lured by their abiding conviction in President Donald Trump's inevitable failure and their deep loathing of him to misplay what should be a winning hand. There's no doubt that Republicans are in trouble ...