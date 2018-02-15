What Did Comey Tell President Trump About the Dossier?

On her way out the White House door and out of her job as national-security adviser, Susan Rice writes an email-to-self. Except it's not really an email-to-self. It is quite consciously an email for the record. Her term having ended 15 minutes before, Rice was technically back in private life, where private people have private email accounts — even notepads if they want to scratch out a reminder the old-fashioned way. Yet, for at least a few more minutes, Rice still had access to her government email account. She could still generate an official record ...