Trump's Bloated Budget Looks Like a Budget by Barack Obama

The Trump budget looks a lot like the budgets Barack Obama drew up. There’s no way an economist with his head on straight would defend the indefensible maneuvering of Congress and the president over the past several days. We first got a two-year budget that drove through the Budget Control Act caps like a runaway 18-wheeler, to the tune of $300 billion. The hard-won sequester and budget caps negotiated between the Republicans and Mr. Obama on the edge of a cliff in 2011 are gone with the wind. Everyone has split for the Wild West.