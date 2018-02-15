In Search of Black and White

A story for our times: It took place, of course, on Twitter, though it was first written up in the trade publication Inside Higher Ed.Safiya Umoja Noble is an assistant professor at USC's Annenberg School of Communication, where she specializes in marking the ways that digital media impacts and intersects with issues of race, gender, culture, and technology design. Like all authors, she is eager to plug her new book, Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism, due later this month. So last week she took to Twitter: Shameless plug: If everyone bought one right now for themselves, and one for a friend, this book could have a chance at improving the internet for women and people marginalized by tech.Beneath her tweet she attached a link to the book's Amazon page, featuring this promotional blurb: Run a Google search for 'black girls'âwhat will you find? 'Big Booty' and other sexually explicit terms are likely to come up as top search terms. But, if you type in 'white girls,' the results are radically different. The suggested porn sites and un-moderated discussions about 'why black women are so sassy' or 'why black women are so angry' presents [sic] a disturbing portrait of black womanhood in modern society.