17 Killed in Shooting at High School in Parkland, Florida

At least 17 people were killed when a teen opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Fourteen others were wounded, five of whom suffering life-threatening injuries, hospital officials said. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, concealed himself in the crowd fleeing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was arrested in nearby Coral Springs and later charged with 17 counts of murder.