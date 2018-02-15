17 Killed in Shooting at High School in Parkland, Florida

At least 17 people were killed when a teen opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Fourteen others were wounded, five of whom suffering life-threatening injuries, hospital officials said. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, concealed himself in the crowd fleeing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was arrested in nearby Coral Springs and later charged with 17 counts of murder.
Read Full Article »