'America's Harvest Box' & the Trumpian View of Poverty

On Monday, the Trump Administration rolled out a budget that would dramatically alter the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—also known as snap, or, more colloquially, food stamps—which helps protect almost one-sixth of the American population from falling into hunger. There’s a good chance that the proposed changes to snap, like so many of the proposals contained in this budget, will end up in the congressional garbage can. But policymakers should be aware of the damage they stand to do—and of the window they offer into this Administration’s view of poverty and the poor.