Why I Swipe Left on Trump Voters

It's been three decades since I dated. Needless to say, a lot has changed! Eager to expedite the process following my imminent divorce, I recently jumped into the world of online dating, where wannabe suitors are just a click or swipe away.

At this point in my life, I know what I'm looking for. My future partner is smart, kind, compassionate, successful and engaged in the world around us. He also leans solidly left. My profile postscript makes that clear. "If you voted for Trump, it's a deal breaker. Please move on."