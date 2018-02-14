So Long, Huck Finn and Atticus Finch

When the censors come, it will be with a smile on their face and unctuous talk about your feelings on their lips. It's for your own good, they'll say. Art that takes a stand against hatred will be confused with hate speech. In the spirit of inclusion they'll exclude. Don't you know this isn't safe? They'll say, as they rip the book out of your hands. Yanking The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and To Kill a Mockingbird from school curricula, the Duluth School District in Minnesota is citing the offensive words they contain. This isn't censorship, quite: The books will still be available in school libraries. They will simply be removed from lists of required reading lists ...