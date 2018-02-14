Rahm Emanuel Says Trump-Bashing Is Good Politics

None of this had happened yet, but in some way it was entirely predictable to Emanuel. He thinks that Democrats are much too confident about their ability to profit from the weakness of an unpopular politician. (He remains a believer that one should never underestimate a guy who managed to make it to the Oval Office.) Yet Trump has already shown that he cannot avoid being trapped in exactly the kind of political controversies that most other Presidents are adept at avoiding. “Trump cannot get out of Trump’s way,” Emanuel said. “It’s not Bob Mueller; it’s Trump. Trump cannot get out of Trump’s way, and he’s distracting himself.”