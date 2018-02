Anthropology 212: Cultural Freedoms: Hate Speech, Blasphemy, and Pornography, a course on freedom of expression at Princeton University has been reluctantly cancelled, Professor Lawrence Rosen informed his students in an email obtained by THE WEEKLY STANDARD. Rosen's email, sent at 2:07 p.m. on February 12, went on to say I think it only fair that you be free, before too much of the semester has passed, to move ahead in another course of your choosing.