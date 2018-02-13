Pence Is Awful, of Course Got Upstaged at the Olympics

A show-stealer with epic side-eye and a sphinx-like smile wowed at the Olympics this past weekend. And no, it wasn’t Adam Rippon.

North Korean “first sister” Kim Yo Jong achieved a charm coup during her three days in PyeongChang, where even Western observers were won over by her overtures of reconciliation and her crisp composure. They conveniently forgot, of course, that she serves as the deputy director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department in a country notorious for systematic abuses of human rights. All this prompted other Westerners to lambaste their brethren for treating an avatar of a murderous regime as some sort of self-aware pageant star.