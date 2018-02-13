Memo to Morons: 'Anglo-American' a Common Legal Term

Jeff Sessions is under fire today for having used a term correctly, appropriately, and in its entirely proper context. Per CNN, Sessions told the National Sheriffs Association: I want to thank every sheriff in America. Since our founding, the independently elected sheriff has been the people's protector, who keeps law enforcement close to and accountable to people through the elected process, Sessions said in remarks at the National Sheriffs Association winter meeting, adding, The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement. We must never erode this historic office, Sessions continued ...