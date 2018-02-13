A Budget Fit For the 'King of Debt'

As a guide to policy, the White House’s budget for 2019, which was released on Monday, isn’t worth much. In the federal government, Congress holds the purse strings, and these days it has largely abandoned the annual budgeting process for irregular spending agreements between the two parties, the latest of which was reached last week. As Mark Meadows, the chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives,told the Washington Post, “Budgets are aspirational documents and seldom have a real impact on spending.”