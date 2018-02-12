When Coin Toss Is Called Racist, the Charge Has Lost All Meaning

John Fund, National Review February 12, 2018

When Coin Toss Is Called Racist, the Charge Has Lost All Meaning
AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Every time you think there's nothing left, no area or topic, where race can't be injected into the conversation, you're wrong. An African-American skater on the U.S. Olympic team refused to attend the opening celebration because of the results of a coin toss that decided whether he or a white female skater would represent the United States at the ceremony. The skater, Shani Davis, said the coin toss was dishonorable, even though it was the previously agreed-upon method for breaking a tie vote among U.S. athletes. Davis included the hashtag #BlackHistoryMonth2018 in his tweet along with a list of his accomplishments that he said should have made him the flag-bearer ...

