U.S. Media Cheers Kim Jong-Un's Sister

It's likely that only the most hardcore Vogue readers remember itâand presumably Anna Wintour and company are hoping that even they will one day forget itâbut back in 2011, the venerable fashion magazine posted a glowing profile of Asma al-Assad. Yes, that Asma al-Assad: the wife of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who has murdered hundreds of thousands of peopleâlargely civilians, and some by chemical weaponsâover the past several years while stamping out a rebellion. Even worse, as leaked emails later showed, Asma herself cheered along the slaughter; she was no mere bystander. Shortly after publication, however, A Rose in the Desert disappeared. (It's available now thanks only to the Wayback Machine.)