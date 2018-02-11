U.S. Media Cheers Kim Jong-Un's Sister

It's likely that only the most hardcore Vogue readers remember itâand presumably Anna Wintour and company are hoping that even they will one day forget itâbut back in 2011, the venerable fashion magazine posted a glowing profile of Asma al-Assad. Yes, that Asma al-Assad: the wife of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who has murdered hundreds of thousands of peopleâlargely civilians, and some by chemical weaponsâover the past several years while stamping out a rebellion. Even worse, as leaked emails later showed, Asma herself cheered along the slaughter; she was no mere bystander. Shortly after publication, however, A Rose in the Desert disappeared. (It's available now thanks only to the Wayback Machine.)
Read Full Article »