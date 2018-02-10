Swamp Creatures Stir to Life as Spending Sparks Bipartisanship

Any time you hear Washington talk about bipartisan agreement, America, grab your wallet and run! Once again, lawmakers in Washington have finally cut through all the thorny brambles of partisanship and discovered (yet agian! yippie!) something they can all agree upon: spending scads and scads more of other people’s money that we don’t even have! Ah, yes, bipartisanship. It ranks right up with gonorrhea and cancer and chronic ingrown toe nails for just really fun all around things to have.