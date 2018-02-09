What's at Stake for Trump at the Winter Olympics

The hardest game at the Olympics won’t be played on the ice rinks, ski slopes, or luge runs in South Korea, where the United States is fielding the largest number of athletes among participating countries. The enduring legacy of the Pyeongchang Games will instead be whether they generate enough momentum in the race to prevent a military showdown between the United States and North Korea after the Games end. The outcome could define President Trump’s foreign-policy legacy, too.