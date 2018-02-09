Democrats Expand Battleground, Target 101 House Seats

Alex Seitz-Wald, NBC News February 9, 2018

Democrats Expand Battleground, Target 101 House Seats
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are stepping on the gas, with plans to target over 100 Republican-held congressional districts in the November midterm elections.

At House Democrats' annual conference on Thursday, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), is expected to tell colleagues the committee is expanding the battleground to include 101 Republicans — the largest in a decade, a Democratic source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments

Related Articles

©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site