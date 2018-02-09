A Man With a Plan: Newt's Strategy for GOP Victory

There are many ways Republicans can lose control of the House and Senate in November. But there's only one way they stand a good chance to hold both chambers. It's to run on the tax cuts.One reason is that it's the best thing Republicans have done in the Trump era. But there are bigger reasons. It's a very tangible issue. That matters. Voters can see and feel the cuts. This month tens of millions of Americans will get paychecks with less withheld in income taxes. And the tax cuts will be visible each payday. Still, they'll need to be reminded who's responsible for this windfall.The tax cuts, plus the end of burdens like the individual health insurance mandate, represent a huge shift in national policy. Companies are not only responding with bonuses and wage hikes for their employees, they're plowing billions into expansion, research, and hiring.Then there's the opposition of Democrats. Led by House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, they've made themselves vulnerable with wild claims about how the tax cuts will enrich the wealthy and drag down the middle class. At least we've learned Pelosi is an economic illiterate.