President Donald Trump’s DACA proposal is sheer genius. As usual, Trump is playing chess, while Democrats play checkers. He is six moves ahead of all of us.

Trump just offered Democrats a fantastic solution for the Dreamer issue. He offered them a solution twice as big as Obama offered. Trump will give 1.8 million Dreamers a path to citizenship. The deal is there for the taking. But Democrats don’t want it. They’re running from it.