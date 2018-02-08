The War Against ISIS Is Not Over

Donald Trump used his State of the Union address last week to celebrate U.S. and coalition gains against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The president reminded his audience that a year earlier he had pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the earth. One year later, I am proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria.He's right to be proud. The campaign against ISIS has been a success by virtually every measure. There are many reasons for this. Among the most important was the decision of the president and his advisers to give his military leaders the flexibility they'd long sought to go after ISIS in a serious way and to lift the smothering rules of engagement that had limited our military and intelligence professionals during Barack Obama's non-War on Terror. Those decisions immediately increased the pace and success of U.S. operations against ISIS. Military and intelligence officers tell us that the psychological effects of the new posture were equally important. It's crucial that soldiers going into battle know they'll be fighting to defeat their foes, not to further some public relations campaign for a politician.