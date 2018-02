A new national poll out Wednesday tells us something we already knew: Donald Trump is not a popular president. According to the survey from Quinnipiac University, only 40 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing, far less than the 55 percent who disapprove. That translates to a net-rating of negative-15, a historically dismal showing by almost any standard—except that is, by the one Trump has set for himself during his first year in office.