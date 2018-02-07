We Can't Trust Devin Nunes

Jeff Asher & Nada Bakos & Cindy Otis, CNN February 7, 2018

We Can't Trust Devin Nunes
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who recused himself from the Russia investigation in April after investigators were asked to look into whether he revealed classified information -- has demonstrated over the past year he cannot be counted on to perform his critical duty within the committee. And now, by voting to release a politically motivated, recklessly drafted memo, House Republicans on the committee have demonstrated they are not reliable defenders of our nation's security.

