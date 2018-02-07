Trump Gaining Trust of the People. His Critics, Not So Much.

Donald Trump’s critics never imagined that more than a year into his presidency, his approval rating would be rising and just under 50%, the economy would be cranking up to a 4% growth rate, North Korea would have quieted down temporarily, U.S. oil production would be rising sharply and imports steadily declining, ISIS dispersed, over $6 trillion added to Dow-Jones Industrial stock values (despite Monday’s slide), and the Clintons as well as Mr. Trump’s official investigators facing far more serious legal questions than he is.