Remember Jimmy Kimmel? Most of us don’t. Not anymore. He’s unrecognizable in his current form, a hard-left comic with little empathy for those who lean to the right. That’s roughly half the country. What a shame. The jocular comic shot to fame by hosting “Win Ben Stein’s Money” and palling around with Adam Carolla. The duo created “The Man Show,” a gleefully macho series that wouldn’t be allowed on Comedy Central today.