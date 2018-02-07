Calling DREAMers 'Lazy' Shows Trump Admin's Laziness

White House Chief of Staff and former head of Homeland Security John Kelly's comments on Tuesday about the number of people who were eligible but did not apply for protection under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are incredibly revealing, though not in ways he intended. They show how uninformed he is about the lives of undocumented people and reflect a callous disregard for the fear and anxiety that is roiling immigrant communities nationwide. His words give further evidence to those who have charged that racism that appears to be driving the Trump administration’s immigration policies.