The Martyrdom of Rose McGowan

For Rose McGowan, it was only a matter of time. She's an ice-cold operator who'll verbally shiv with military precision anyone who crosses her. She'd have to be, to survive the hellhole of Hollywood hypocrisy with her sanity mostly intact. It was only a matter of time, then, before she'd turn on the activist left that claimed her as its heroine after she helped tear down Harvey Weinsteinâor, it was only a matter of time before they'd turn on her. Last week, in due course, Rose and the activist left turned on each other.At an event where McGowan was promoting her memoir Brave, trans protester Andi Dier tore into her perceived failure to support the transgender subset of modern feminism. McGowan walked back a controversial comment she'd made on RuPaul's podcast last year: They assume because they felt like a woman on the inside. That's not developing as a woman. That's not growing as a woman, that's not living in this world as a woman and a lot of the stuff I hear trans complaining about, yeah, 'Welcome to the world.'