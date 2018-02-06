The FISA-Gate Boomerangs

Some things still do not add up about the so-called Steele dossier, FISA warrants, the Nunes memo, and the hysterical Democratic reaction to it. A Big Deal or a Nothing Deal? 1) Progressives and Democrats warned on the eve of the memo's release that it would cause havoc throughout the intelligence agencies, by exposing classified means and processes. When no serious intelligence expert claimed that the released memo had done such damage, the official response to the memo was suddenly recalibrated by progressives. It went from being radioactive to a nothingburger ...