Katie Rophie's Twisted, Confusing Logic

After all the racket over Katie Roiphe’s highly-anticipated—and, in some circles, dreaded—essay in Harper’s on the #MeToo movement, I was hoping for something a lot more compelling. The creator of the “Shitty Media Men” list had already outed herself, rendering moot the prevailing concern over Roiphe’s reported intention to name her without her consent. With Roiphe’s decades-long history as a prominent campus-rape skeptic and no shortage of shoddy #MeToo takedowns on the internet, I wondered if Roiphe could really be the one to produce a piece that would give smart, empathetic people a new way to interpret today’s titanic movement against sexual harassment and assault.