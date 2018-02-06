Feminists Seize the Moment for Sisterly Revenge

Women aren't automatically credible when making accusations of sexual misconduct. Getting very drunk with a man could lead him to make a pass at you, or vice versa. Power is and as always has been a turn-on for women. Not every woman gets sexually harassed. Not every male sexual transgression is serious enough to merit his losing his job. It's all common sense. And yet Katie Roiphe must be counted as courageous for saying such things in her thoughtful Harper's essay The Other Whisper Network: How Twitter Feminism Is Bad for Women ...