The Dangers of a 'Bloody Nose' for North Korea

THERE HAS been a new flurry of discussion about military options the Trump administration may be considering for North Korea, including the “bloody nose” — a limited strike on a missile launch site or other select target meant to convey U.S. resolve and induce the regime of Kim Jong Un to back away from its reckless pursuit of a nuclear arsenal. Victor Cha, who had been selected by the White House to be ambassador to South Korea, saw his nomination derailed after he made the case against such military action in a meeting at the National Security Council. Last Wednesday he published an op-ed in The Postlaying out his objections.