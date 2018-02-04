The FISA Abuse Memo Should Be Just the Start

The Nunes memo has been released and America's national security has not, as far as we can tell, been irreparably harmed. The campaign waged against the memo as a grave threat to America's intelligence operations appears completely absurd in light of its contents. Part of the bureaucratic objection at the FBI to releasing the memo — and to giving the House Intelligence Committee the material it's based on — was clearly that it contained information embarrassing to the FBI. The memo was always going to labor under unrealistic expectations. It couldn't possibly live up to its advance billing from Sean Hannity and Co ...