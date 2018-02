A day after President Trump played up the tax cuts in his State of the Union address, a Monmouth poll showed a huge swing in favor of the bill. Although 26 percent of Americans approved of the package in mid-December, as lawmakers were putting the final touches on it, support in the latest poll rose to 44 percent. For a bill that sometimes polled with twice as many opponents as supporters, it’s now on level terms, with just as many supporters as opponents (44 percent).