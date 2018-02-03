Nixon Miscalculated w/Saturday Night Massacre--Will Trump?

After a summer of contentious hearings, the Senate Watergate committee was viewed by most Americans “as partisan, biased and ‘out to get’ the president,” his congressional liaison reported to him. The special prosecutor, Archibald Cox, was slogging in the courts, pleading for evidence. The public seemed quiescent. Republican pollsters found that just 9 percent of the electorate listed Watergate as the top issue confronting the country—far behind the 42 percent who fretted about inflation.