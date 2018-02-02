Will #FreeTheMemo Backfire?

The much-anticipated Nunes memo, released Friday after weeks of feverish build-up on the far-right, appears to be a dud. The declassified report accuses a group of current and former Justice Department and F.B.I. officials—including James Comey, his former deputy Andrew McCabe, and current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—of approving applications to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page without disclosing that ex-British intelligence spy Christopher Steele, who compiled an intelligence dossier used in the warrant, was paid by Democratic sources and harbored anti-Trump bias. The most damning piece of evidence is the claim that McCabe had testified in December that the warrant would not have been sought without the dossier. Nowhere in the four-page memo is it noted that Page had already been on the F.B.I.’s radar for years, after he was targeted for recruitment by a Russian spy in 2013.