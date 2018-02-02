Why Top Republicans Are Fleeing the House

It seems the allure of a House chairmanship just isn’t what it used to be.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) this week became the latest committee chief to bid farewell to Congress, a blow to GOP morale if not its political fortunes. The departure, while sudden, doesn’t come totally out of the blue. Gowdy has long expressed a desire to return home to South Carolina, even flirting with retirement in the past; a celebrated prosecutor, his talents are wasted at the helm of a panel with little appetite for aggressive oversight of his own party.