“The day after the election, I was in Trump Tower,” said Anthony Scaramucci. “I was in Trump’s office. We were celebrating, congratulating him on his victory. He says, ‘You’ve got to come help me. You’ve got to drop that stupid business of yours. I can give you a’—you know how he talks—‘I can give you an agency that’s 40 times the size of your business. Drop that stupid business of yours and come work for me.’ I said, ‘O.K. I’m happy to help.’”