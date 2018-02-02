Release the Memo, and Everything Else

It looks like #ReleaseTheMemo, as the popular hashtag puts it, is a go. Per The Washington Post, a House Republican memo alleging FBI and Department of Justice malfeasance in the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election is going to become public, over the objections of Democrats and the FBI and DOJ themselves. After some redactions from the Trump administration, the memo is being kicked back to the House for a Friday morning release, fulfilling the president's State of the Union hot mic moment that the memo will "100 percent" become public record.