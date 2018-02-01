Hapless in Democratland

Heather Wilhelm, National Review Online February 1, 2018

Hapless in Democratland
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As America edges closer to the 2018 midterm elections, expect to hear a growing herd of weirdly confident political pundits talk about a coming and inevitable blue wave — you know, the overwhelming mass election of Democrats to Congress that's sure to come as a response to the presidency of Donald Trump. This very well might happen. It also very well might not. When it comes to the current rush of breezy blue wave chatter, I'm reminded of a simple lesson that even the biggest knucklehead in politics should have learned by now ...

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments

Related Articles

©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site